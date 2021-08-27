AJK PM draws UN attention to Indian atrocities

MUZAFFARABAD: Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Abdul Qayyum Niazi has invited the attention of the United Nations towards gruesome human rights violations and extrajudicial killings of Kashmiri people at the hands of Indian forces in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Talking to Kashmir Committee Chairman Shehryar Khan Afradi who called on him here on Thursday, he said Indian forces are engaged in the systematic killing of Kashmiri people and have intensified the reign of terror to crush the freedom movement launched by Kashmiris for attaining their fundamental right to self-determination. The prime minister urged the international community to take notice of Indian forces’ atrocities and human rights violations in IIOJ&K. He underscored the need for the settlement of the Kashmir dispute in accordance with the aspirations of Kashmiri people to decide their future through holding a plebiscite.

He said the Kashmiri nation is united and is on the same page on the Kashmir issue and is determined to continue their struggle for the liberation of Occupied Kashmir from Indian clutches. He said the Pakistan prime minister is the real ambassador of Kashmiris and the ray of hope for Kashmiri people as he played a vibrant role to project the Kashmir issue at the United Nations.