NHA’s Rs60m scam hearing adjourned

LAHORE: An accountability court on Thursday adjourned the hearing of National Highway Authority (NHA) scam by September 24.

In this case the NAB had arrested the accused NHA Director Shaukat Hussain, Land Acquisition Collector Naveed Murad, two Deputy Accountants, Hassan Mehmood, Muhammad Faroque and others.

The NAB had initiated an inquiry against the accused on a complaint filed by NHA Chairman in 2017. The government had started a project of extension of Bahawalpur-Rahimyar Khan 273-km road from 2003 to 2004.