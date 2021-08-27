Qatar’s medical aids for combating COVID-19 arrives in Capital

ISLAMABAD: A shipment of medical aids for combating COVID-19 has been received here from Qatar Fund for Development (QFD) including 50 oxygen machines and medicines.

The shipments were received by officials from the medical wing of Pakistan Army at the airport Thursday. According to Qatar embassy, it is the first batch and more shipments of medical aid have been scheduled. Qatari ambassador Sheikh Saud bin Abdul Rahman Al Thani said Qatar is engaged in working to fortify its domestic situation and protecting it from the pandemic, it has not forgotten its humanitarian duty towards friendly countries as well.

Qatar has provided urgent medical assistance to about 80 countries in addition to various international organisations. The envoy said Qatar attaches great importance to its ties with Pakistan while the assistance confirms the strength of the ties.