15-member AJK cabinet takes oath

MUZAFFARABAD: A 15-member Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) cabinet took oath on Thursday at the President House.

The newly-elected AJK President, Barrister Sultan Mehmood, administered the oath to ministers while two advisors to the government were also appointed. The Members of the Legislative Assembly who were made ministers included Khwaja Farooq Ahmad, Nasar Ansar Abdali, Azhar Sadiq, Dewan Ali Khan Chughtai, Sardar Mir Akbar Khan, Ch Muhammad Rasheed, Fahim Akhtar Rabbani, Ch Akhlaq, Ch Arshad Mehmood, Malik Zafar, Akmal Sargala, Majid Khan, Ali Shan Soni and Shahida Sagheer Chughtai, the only female member elected directly in the general elections.

Ch Maqbool Ahmad and Ch Muhammad Akbar have been appointed as advisors to the government, who took oath from Prime Minister Sardar Abdul Qayoom Niazi. The portfolios of the ministers will be allotted in a few days.