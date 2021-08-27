Evacuation from Afghanistan: Around 4,000 people to land in Karachi

ISLAMABAD: Around 3,000 to 4,000 Afghan citizens, who supported the US and allied forces during their war with Taliban, will be given Pakistan’s visa and brought to Karachi before their departure to the US after a month. The US and allied forces have requested Pakistan to help them in evacuation by August 31. The desperate Afghan citizens, who want to leave the country, are standing in a queue to board the aircraft. The Sindh government will make boarding and lodging arrangements for them. The sources said the flights will start landing in Karachi from tomorrow.

According to a source, a high-level meeting was held between officials of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Director General Civil Aviation Authority in Rawalpindi to discuss the evacuation of Afghan citizens. In addition, another important meeting was also held in Karachi to finalise the arrangements for the evacuees.

The CAA sources said that as many as five flights carrying people will land in Karachi. Rest of the flights will land in Multan, Faisalabad, Islamabad and Peshawar while Lahore has declined to provide this facility.

The sources said that those who arrived will be transported to the designated places arranged by the Sindh government through buses from the Jinnah Terminal.