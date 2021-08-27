Afghan instability means more terrorism, refugees for Pakistan: Moeed

WASHINGTON: The United States and Pakistan have a shared interest in working together in Afghanistan, Prime Minister Imran Khan’s National Security Adviser Moeed Yusuf said, but pointed out that it will require fixing the bilateral relationship by “moving past their problems.

“Afghan instability could lead to more terrorism, refugees and economic hardship for Pakistan,” he said in a phone interview with The Washington Post columnist, Josh Rogin, whose opinion piece appeared in the newspaper on Thursday under the headline: Pakistan wants to be treated like an ally, not a scapegoat.

Columnist Rogin argued that instead of engaging with Pakistan, the country is being indicted in American media coverage for its alleged support of the Taliban over the years, and he proposed that the US “seriously consider Pakistan’s offer of cooperation.

“Right now, in the situation we are in, how are US and Pakistan’s interests not aligned?” Moeed Yusuf asked in the interview, which Rogin worked into his column.

“I’m not asking for any sympathy for Pakistan,” the NSA said.

“I’m thinking in terms of pure US selfish national interests. How does it help to push away a country of this size, stature and power?” he asked.

Rogin also noted that Pakistan perennially stands accused of providing havens for the Taliban, but Pakistani officials point out that tens of thousands of Pakistani soldiers have died fighting extremists in their own country since 9/11. “Pakistan is the victim. We had nothing to do with 9/11. We teamed up with the US to fight back and after that there is a major backlash on Pakistan,” Moeed Yusuf said.

“But let’s let all that pass. We need to work out how to move forward as partners, because neither side can do without the other in terms of stability in the region,” he said.

The US-supported government in Kabul, he said, used Pakistan as a scapegoat to excuse its own ineptitude, corruptions and unpopularity. “Pakistan helped bring the Taliban to the negotiating table at Washington’s request, got cut out of the negotiations and is now being blamed for the outcome,” it was pointed out.

“Did Pakistan tell the Afghan National Army not to fight? Did Pakistan tell Ashraf Ghani to run away?” Moeed Yusuf asked.

“The entire state collapsed in a week. So somebody was lying, somebody was misreporting, or somebody was mistaken about the reality and when it came to informing the taxpayers of the Western world,” he said.

Noting Imran Khan government’s last week’s statement about the Taliban’s takeover, Rogin said it “becomes apparent there is actually significant overlap with the Biden administration’s policy goals.” Pakistan, the columnist pointed out, is calling for the Taliban to work with other ethnic groups towards a political settlement to establish an inclusive government in Kabul. Moeed Yusuf said the United States should not isolate Afghanistan to punish its new rulers. “Now that the Taliban have the whole country, they don’t really need Islamabad as much anymore,” he said.