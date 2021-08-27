Shehbaz leaves for Karachi today

LAHORE: PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif will leave Lahore for Karachi on a three-day visit today (Friday). Arrangements to receive the party president are complete. Shehbaz will meet political and business personalities during his visit to Karachi and preside over a meeting of PML-N Sindh to solve organizational issues and resignation of Muftah Ismail. He will also attend the PDM meeting scheduled on August 29, 2021. Many key PML-N political figures from Sindh would converge on the presence of Shehbaz Sharif.