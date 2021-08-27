SACM booked on woman’s complaint

LAHORE: Special Assistant to CM Punjab MPA Khurram Sohail Leghari has been booked on the complaint of a woman by the Defence-A Police on Thursday. The victim has alleged that Leghari had forcefully developed a relationship with her. He got signed a blank Nikkah form to give a cover to his physical relationship with her. She complained to the elders of her family who asked her to report the matter to the police if he threatens her again. She alleged that recently the accused along with armed men attacked her house. As the guards stopped him from entering her house, he opened fire. The victim has also accused him of blackmailing, sexual harassment and drug abuse. An FIR No 777/21 has been registered against Leghari.