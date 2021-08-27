Reports on provision of funds to ECP clarified

ISLAMABAD: In response to some media reports regarding provision of funds to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) for holding by-elections, it is clarified that the Ministry of Finance is firmly committed to provide all funds to conduct Cantonment, Local Government elections and by-elections.

The Ministry of Finance supports ECP and during the CFY 2021-22, an amount of Rs3,827 million has been allocated for ECP and the same is available with ECP for making necessary expenditures. Furthermore, Ministry of Finance has also allocated Rs5,000 million specifically for Local Government elections which will be provided to ECP as per their requirement after following due approval process.