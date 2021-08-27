Another effort to rescue cargo ship fails

KARACHI: After the failure of another recovery effort on Thursday, authorities have suspended the operation to salvage a cargo ship stranded at the Karachi’s Seaview till September 8. In another effort to recover the stranded cargo ship Heng Tong 77, three ropes tied to the ship were snapped after it was dragged by 12 to 15 meters. The vessel returned to its previous position. Earlier, officials had completed the first part of the operation by refloating the ship near the beach but failed in the second phase to move it away from the shore. Now it is expected that the ship will be able to move to the deeper waters by next month.

The weather has become a major obstacle in rescuing the stranded ship. Last night, officials had worked hard in preparation to resume the operation on Thursday morning but the low tide did not allow them to continue.