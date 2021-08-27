Pak Army Havaldar martyred in firing from Afghanistan

RAWALPINDI: A Havaldar of Pakistan Army was martyred and a terrorist was also killed in an exchange of fire in Lower Dir district. According to details, terrorists from Afghanistan across the international border, opened fire on a military post in Lower Dir district. The Pakistan Army troops responded in a befitting manner. As per intelligence intercepts, due to fire of Pakistan Army troops, one terrorist was killed and two to three terrorists were injured. However, due to terrorists' fire, Havaldar Gul Ameer (resident of Lakki Marwat, age 36 years), critically injured and later embraced Shahadat while under treatment at the hospital.