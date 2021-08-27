Govt urged to address shortage of doctors, equipment in Tank hospital

PESHAWAR: Medical Superintendent of Tank Hospital Dr Abbas Sherani Thursday urged the government to address shortage of doctors and medical equipment in the health facility, which has been catering to a vast area.

Dr Abbas Sherani said that provision of clean drinking water in Tank hospital was one of the grave problems but authorities concerned had resolved it.

He said that despite limited resources, the management of the hospital was trying its level best to provide the best healthcare facilities to people. He added that inclusion of Tank Hospital in B category and addressing shortage of doctors would have the best impact on performance of the hospital.

He was of the view that referral rate would also decrease when people would get appropriate treatment in the hospitals in their own areas.

He said the hospital had neither a heart specialist nor a CT scan machine and added that it was not possible to treat a head injury patient or a heart patient without a CT scan. Dr Abbas Sherani further said that a letter had been sent to the provincial government and board of directors to fill the shortage of doctors in Tank Hospital and hoped the matter would be resolved soon.