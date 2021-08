LAHORE: The National Gymnastics Championship (MAG) 2021 is being organised by the Gujranwala Division and District Gymnastics Association from Saturday (tomorrow).

The championship will be held as per FIG code of point 2017 at Sports Gymnasium Sheikhupura Road, Gujranwala. A judging course will be held on Friday (today). Army, WAPDA, Police, Railways, HEC, Punjab, Sindh, KP and Balochistan have confirmed their participation.