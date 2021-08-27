Important decisions likely in meeting of PSB body

ISLAMABAD: The Executive Committee of the Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) that is scheduled to meet today (Friday) will discuss the weaknesses and failures of Pakistan teams with special focus on the inability of the some of the athletes to put up their best efforts.

Chaired by Minister for Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC) Dr Fehmida Mirza, the meeting will discuss below par performance of some athletes.

Javelin thrower Arshad Nadeem was favourite to win a medal at the Olympics after he finished second in the qualifying round. All of a sudden, he was seen below his best in the finals. He even failed to match his qualifying round throw of over 85m.

Arshad’s coach Fayyaz Bokhari was seen recording his videos in between the competition at a time when such athletes required rest and total concentration on the final. Instead Fayyaz allowed Nadeem to use social media freely resulting in his below par performance. It is believed that these weaknesses on the part of the coaches will also be discussed.

Even before going to Tokyo, Arshad was having problems with his elbow and it was left to Dr Asad Abbas to get him ready for the Olympics.

It is also believed that the committee will express its concerns on the appointment of federation officials with coaches despite the fact that they were top of the line athletes during their high days.

Also on the agenda is the appointment of Deputy Director General PSB (MP III Scale), Director PR and Director HR and the appointment of Superintendent Engineer.

The agenda also include the social media criticism on the Pakistan Olympic Association. The general public perceives that the POA president and secretary are elected by the government. The issues will also be discussed in the meeting.

The committee also includes Secretary IPC, DG PSB, joint secretary Ministry of Finance and representative from NESCOM as members of the committee.