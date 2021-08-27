Ayub Park serves as ‘attractive destination’ for birds

Rawalpindi : The Ayub National Park is providing a breeding place for enough number of bird species that shows its ‘ecological health’ despite increasing air pollution and challenging situations with regard to biodiversity in the city.

A report titled ‘Biodiversity Abundance and Distribution in Ayub National Park’ that was prepared by the biodiversity experts in 2017 also pointed out this fact stating “Ayub Park harbours and conserves rich biodiversity and acts as a breeding place for some sixty bird species.”

The situation is quite the same as in the past because proper management and protection of green areas helped maintain its ecological settings. Its avifauna comprises 60 species belonging to 34 bird families.

Now there are various bird species that are found in ‘Abundance’ such as common kite, white-eyed buzzard, Eurasian sparrow hawk, crested lark, red-wattled lapwing, rufous-fronted prinia, Eurasian collared dove, and rock pigeon. Other birds species that are ‘Common’ include Indian pond heron, little egret, pied kingfisher, graceful prinia, zitting cisticola, common tailorbird, spotted dove and Indian roller.

The vegetation consists of three plant communities and, in each plant community, the plant species are distributed uniformly. The avifauna also consists of common to scarce bird species that are resident as well as visitors for breeding. The park is facing three major threats, including: (i) presence of invasive species, which may change species composition drastically in the future, (ii) fragmentation of habitat, and (iii) the human settlement around the Park.

There are some serious concerns regarding the presence of invasive plant species and habitat fragmentation. Future management plans for Ayub National Park should be designed to check spreading of invasive plant species and deterioration of the habitats. Shakir Abbasi, a biodiversity expert, said “The green cover and water stream in Ayub Park provide attractive destination for the bird species. But increasing human activities even in the heart of the green areas can damage its ecological character.”