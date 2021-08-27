IIU president orders no lapse in security

Islamabad : President of the International Islamic University Dr. Hathal Homoud Alotaibi on Thursday visited the hostels of male campus and directed the relevant staff members to ensure there are no loopholes in the security matters.

"Camera surveillance and installation of the wire on fences must be managed at the earliest," he said.

The IIU president also ordered the presence of hygienic environment and cleanliness at the hostels and mess. He reviewed the opening of the newly built entry gate at the main entrance (police-line side) of the university. The gate has been built in the light of the directions of the President IIUI to maintain separate entry for the incoming and outgoing traffic.