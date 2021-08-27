‘The New Odyssey’ to showcase on September 1

Islamabad : The opening ceremony of the National Art Exhibition of the top graduating students from different art universities across Pakistan titled ‘The New Odyssey’ organised by the Pakistan National Council of Arts will be held on September 01, 2021.

This exhibition will provide an opportunity for fresh talented Bachelor in Fine Arts graduates to showcase their works that will help broaden their vision about the art industry.

PNCA’s primary focus is to promote the young talent and give them a compelling platform in these stressful times of COVID-19. PNCA is dedicated to promote Pakistani Art on local and national scale.