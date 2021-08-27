Killing of miners condemned

Islamabad : The Patron-in-Chief of the Shia Ulema Board and Quaid-i-Millat Jafariya Agha Syed Hamid Ali Shah Mousavi has said that the silence of politicians and the government over the senseless killing of poor miners in Marwar Bolan is a matter of concern, says a press release.

We will continue to raise our voice not just only Shiites but for Masalak and religions without any discrimination as this is what is required by following Hussainiyyat. He expressed these views while addressing the office-bearers of Ashra Beemar-e-Karbala Committee.

The Quaid-i-Millat Jafariya Agha Syed Hamid Ali Shah Moosavi said that Hazrat Imam Zainul Abideen (A.S.) provided guidance to the Muslim Ummah through his prayers during the period of restrictions on freedom of expression. He taught the Islamic way of life to human beings through preaching rights and provided foundation for the formation of a society free from sedition and corruption.

Hazrat Imam Zainul Abideen (A.S.) proved to be the true inheritor of Shuhada-e-Karbala’s blood and the credit of the slogans of independence and freedom and echoes of ‘Labbaik Ya Hussain (A.S.)’ goes to Hazrat Zainab Binte Ali (S.A.) and Hazrat Imam Zainul Abideen (A.S.), he concluded.