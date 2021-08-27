Twin cities log four more deaths, 785 cases

Islamabad : As many as 785 new patients have been tested positive for coronavirus illness, COVID-19 in the last 24 hours from Islamabad Capital Territory and Rawalpindi district that is the second-highest number of COVID-19 cases reported in a day from the twin cities during the 4th wave of the outbreak.

The virus claimed another four lives from the twin cities in the last 24 hours that took the death toll from the region to 1,943. It is important that to date, a total of 128,820 patients have been reported from the twin cities.

According to District Health Officer ICT Dr. Muhammad Zaeem Zia, 562 new patients were diagnosed with COVID-19 in the last 24 hours from ICT at a positivity rate of 8.8 per cent as a total of 6331 tests were conducted in the federal capital.

He said to control the spread of the virus, everyone should get vaccinated and follow SOPs. It is important that a total of 97,542 patients have been reported from ICT of which 90,729 have recovered.

The virus claimed one more life from ICT in the last 24 hours taking the death toll from the federal capital to 856. The number of active cases of the disease from the federal capital has got to 5957 on Thursday after the addition of 327 active cases to the existing pool.

Meanwhile, as many as three more patients died of COVID-19 from Rawalpindi district in the last 24 hours after which the death toll reached 1,087. As many as 223 more patients have been tested positive from Rawalpindi district in the last 24 hours taking the tally to 31,278 of which 28,401 patients have recovered. According to the district health department Rawalpindi, a total of 133 confirmed patients belonging to the district were undergoing treatment at the healthcare facilities in town while 1,657 patients were in home isolation on Thursday.