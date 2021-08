LAHORE: Pakistan Whites won the Women's T20 Festival cricket match trophy by defeating Pakistan Greens by 9 runs.

The match was organised to celebrate the Independence Day of Pakistan at Railway Stadium Garhi Shahu.

Whites scored 110 runs for the loss of six wickets. Captain Fareeha Mahmood scored 40 and Sadaf Shams 40. Bakhtawar took 2/15 and Ayesha Irfan 1/7.