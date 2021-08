LAHORE: Pre-season training and preparation camp involving performers from the recently-concluded CCA two-day tournaments commenced at six venues of the country on Thursday.

The camps are being attended by the leading performers of 2020-21 season.

The camps will run until August 30, following which the selectors will finalise their squads for the 15-match Cricket Associations T20, which will be held from September 15-22, and the National T20, which will be staged from September 25 to October 13.