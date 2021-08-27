PJF a hub of corruption, says former secretary

LAHORE: Former secretary Pakistan Judo Federation (PJF) Mahmood Naveed has alleged that the PJF has become a hub of corruption and the Ministry for Inter-Provincial Coordination and PSB should investigate its financial affairs.

Addressing a press conference here on Thursday, he said PJF received millions of rupees from the government which was pocketed by its officials. “The situation is so bad that our players are quitting the game out of frustration. Judo clubs in the country are now defunct,” he added.

Mahmood demanded that the federation be suspended and an impartial committee be formed. “All issues should be investigated as no tournament has been held at the national level. Only trips abroad have been preferred,” he added.