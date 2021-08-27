Farrukh wins gold on first day of National Shooting

KARACHI: Farrukh Nadeem won gold medal in trap event on the first day of the 28th National Shooting Championship at Lahore Garrison Shooting Gallery on Thursday.

In the individual category of the event, Army’s Farrukh scored 162 points to claim gold, while Army’s Zafarul Haq scored 160 points to take the silver medal. Sindh’s Usman Sadiq scored 144 points to grab the bronze medal.

In the team category, Army won gold with 340 points. Federal Rifle Association scored 315 points for the silver medal and Navy took bronze medal with 312 points.

“Farrukh proved his mettle by winning gold and he is our hope for Paris Olympics 2024,” said Javaid Lodh, Executive Vice President of National Rifle Association of Pakistan, while talking to ‘The News’.

The championship’s shotgun events are being held in Lahore and the rifle and pistol events of the championship will be held at Army Marksman Unit (AMU) in Jhelum.