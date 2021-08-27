Mani failed to deliver: Khalid

LAHORE: Former chairman Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Khalid Mahmood has said that Ehsan Mani failed miserably to promote cricket in the country.

Talking to reporters during a virtual conference on Thursday, he said that the responsibility of the board was to safeguard the game and the players but Mani worked in the opposite direction.

“In the last three years, lower level cricket has been badly neglected. The decisions of the board management have caused irreparable damage to club cricket. Besides, the absence of under-19 cricket at the regional level has directly affected first-class cricket.

“Diplomacy and relations with other countries are part of the board's job, but under no circumstances should grassroots cricket be ignored. Unless club cricket is strengthened, city cricket cannot be improved,” he said.