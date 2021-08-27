Mudassar declares Mani ‘unqualified’ to manage cricket

LAHORE: Former Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Director Academies Mudassar Nazar has said that Ehsan Mani was not qualified to run the game in the country.

“He does not understand the actual needs of Pakistan cricket and the organisation of the game at the grassroots level,” Mudassar told ‘The News’ here on Thursday.

He said that Mani had complete freedom to work in his three years but he failed to settle matters. “The biggest injustice to the country’s cricket was that no cricket was played for three years at lower levels. He failed to fulfil Prime Minister Imran Khan’s vision of club and city cricket,” said Mudassar.