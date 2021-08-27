Keane clinches gold, Cabello sets new record

TOKYO: Ireland’s swimmer Ellen Keane bagged 100 metre breaststroke gold on the second day of the Paralympics 2020 in Tokyo on Wednesday.

The 26-year old swimmer justified her tag as favourite in the SB8 100m breaststroke with a controlled performance to secure the win in 1:19.93 ahead of New Zealand’s Sophie Pascoe.

Keane was competing in her favoured event, and earlier in the SB8 100m Breaststroke Heats she delivered her best ever performance with a time of 1:21.71.

She competed in a tough heat that included Pascoe and Marques Soto (Spain). From the beginning it was clear that it was going to be a head-to-head between Pascoe and Keane with the New Zealander having the edge at the turn.

However, Keane powered back into the race and took the touch ahead of New Zealand’s most decorated Paralympian. Despite the win Ellen was determined to remain grounded.

“The heat was fun, I just wanted to get in and swim fast and that’s what I did. Tonight though the girls that I swim against are world class so anything can happen tonight in the final,” she said.

Limerick teenager Róisín Ní Riain has finished sixth in the S13 100m backstroke final in a new personal best time of 1:08.61.

Galway’s Ronan Grimes produced his best performance in the C4 1000m Time Trial Final with a ride of 1:08.62 this morning.

Grimes shaved over a second off his personal best in the event and finished in 15th overall with Spain’s Cabello winning with a new World Record as Britain and Slovakia completed the medal positions.

The Irish pairing finished in a time of 1:09.044.

Larissa Klaassen of the Netherlands won the gold medal, with Great Britain’s Aileen McGlynn taking silver and Belgium’s Griet Hoet winning the bronze.

“We are really happy with our race, really happy with our result because we got a PB by 1.3 seconds and delighted with the race. We couldn’t have done any more, a PB is fantastic,” said Dunlevy.

McCrystal added: “Today was a nerve settler for us. It was really good to have it before the 3k, so that we could go through the warm, the procedure. All you can do on the day is go faster than you’ve gone before and I think it shows that we’ve got form, hopefully it will carry on to the next three events.”