Ramiz displaces Mani from PCB chairman slot

ISLAMABAD: The Prime Minister House has intimated the concerned ministry and the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) that Ramiz Raja’s name has been finalised as the chairman of the cricket board for the next three years by the patron of the PCB, however there has been no official notification till filing of this report.

Ramiz and Asad Ali (who retains his position) will be prime minister’s nominees on the PCB Board of Governors (BoG) for the next three years.

Ramiz is now all set to take over as new chairman of the PCB following the completion of election process comprising the available seven Governing Board members. It is a foregone conclusion that Ramiz is expected to get unanimous vote of confidence as the chairman of the PCB for next three years. It has been the normal practice that a patron’s nominated official gets a vote of confidence without any real opposition.

Outgoing chairman Ehsan Mani on Thursday morning in a message to ‘The News’ has intimated that he would no longer pursue the post for the second term in the office despite getting positive vibes from the PM House. Mani’s second meeting with prime minister on Tuesday was seen as big step forward towards getting the second term in the office.

‘The News’ has learnt that everything changed when the prime minister held a few private exchanges with cricket-related personalities in Lahore on Wednesday. On the other hand Mani did not want Ramiz on the BoG especially till the time he would be there.

“It was all going well for Mani till Wednesday but everything got changed during the last 24 hours. Mani was not in favour of taking Ramiz on the Governing Board till the time he would have been there. Even Mani was ready to relinquish the charge midway especially after confronting with the challenges Pakistan cricket was facing,” a source told ‘The News’.

It is believed that the authorities who matter wanted Ramiz to be vice chairman and in due course to take over as the chairman of the Board.

Mani ultimately decided not to pursue the second term in the office and communicated his decision to the PM Office Thursday morning.

“I will not pursue second term in the office as I have communicated the concerned authorities about my decision,” Mani said.

Meanwhile, the official notification on the nomination of two patron’s nominated GoB members is expected today (Friday).

“We have been communicated verbally by the PM House on the nomination of two members,” an official from Ministry for IPC said.

The election process to elect the new chairman will only start once the PCB receives the official notification.

“We cannot move without the notification. Once we receive it, the election process will start,” the PCB official said.