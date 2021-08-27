Siberia’s devastating wildfires ‘almost’ extinguished

Moscow: Russian authorities said on Thursday they were close to putting out the devastating forest fires that have ripped across Siberia this summer in what environmentalists have linked to climate change.

In hard-hit Yakutia -- Russia’s largest and coldest region -- wildfires have burned through 99,000 square kilometres (38,000 square miles), an area larger than Portugal. Smoke from the fires in the sparsely populated region that sits atop permafrost reached the North Pole earlier this month, Nasa said. By Thursday the fires were active in an area of around 5,200 square kilometres, according to Russia’s forestry agency, as the region experienced rainfall and a drop in temperatures.