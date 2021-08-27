Lebanon blast judge subpoenas caretaker PM

Beirut: The lead investigator into Beirut’s massive port explosion subpoenaed Lebanon’s caretaker premier for interrogation next month after he did not show up for questioning on Thursday, a judicial source said.

Judge Tareq Bitar ordered the security forces to bring outgoing prime minister Hassan Diab to the main courthouse in the capital 24 hours before the new date of September 20, the source said.

A huge stockpile of ammonium nitrate exploded at the port on August 4 last year, destroying swathes of the city and killing at least 214 people. It later emerged that officials had known the fertiliser had been stored dangerously there for years.