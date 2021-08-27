Burundi president rebukes judges for corruption

Nairobi: Burundi’s President Evariste Ndayishimiye has launched an angry tirade against the country’s judges, accusing them of blatant corruption that is hampering the development of the impoverished nation.

Ndayishimiye, who took office in June last year, has made fighting graft a top priority in Burundi, which has for years been ranked one of the world’s most corrupt countries. "Everywhere I go I receive more than 1,000 complaints against the judiciary every day, and I find them well-founded," he told a public meeting of several hundred judges and prosecutors on Tuesday. He said people told him: "The poverty we are experiencing today is because of the judiciary. Your case cannot be heard without selling your goat, your cow or your land."