UN committee condemns Spain

Geneva: Trials of Spain’s famous former judge Baltasar Garzon over his handling of two high-profile cases were arbitrary and did not respect principles of judicial independence, a UN committee said Thursday.

Independent experts on the Human Rights Committee concluded that the criminal proceedings against Garzon nearly a decade ago, and especially his conviction in one case for wilful abuse of power were "arbitrary and unforeseeable".

The committee, whose opinions and recommendations are non-binding but carry reputational weight, said the ruling was its first condemning a state for using criminal law against a judge. Garzon first won global renown by trying to extradite Chile’s former dictator Augusto Pinochet from London in 1998 and is now a lawyer defending high-profile clients like Julian Assange.

He was criminally prosecuted in early 2012 for alleged abuse of power in two separate cases that critics charged were politically motivated. One case was brought over his decision to open a probe into the disappearance of tens of thousands of people during Spain’s 1936-39 civil war and General Francisco Franco’s subsequent dictatorship. Garzon, who was accused of violating an amnesty agreement, was acquitted in that case.

But he was convicted in a nearly simultaneous abuse of power trial over a decision to order wiretaps in a probe into a corruption scandal involving members of the conservative party, and was handed an 11-year suspension from the bench.