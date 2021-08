London: British regulators on Thursday fined a Chinese state-owned broadcaster, which has already had its licence revoked, £200,000 ($274,000, 233,000 euros) for failing to comply with fairness and privacy rules. Media regulator Ofcom said it had fined Star China Media Limited a total of £200,000 "for serious breaches of our fairness and privacy rules on its CCTV and CGTN services."