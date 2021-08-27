Russia fines US web giants

Moscow: Russia has fined Facebook, Twitter and WhatsApp for failing to store the data of Russian users on local servers, the country’s internet watchdog said Thursday, as authorities clamp down on foreign internet companies.

The penalties come as authorities ramp up control of the Russian segment of the internet and after President Vladimir Putin accused Western social media platforms of flouting the country’s laws. Moscow’s Tagansky district court fined Facebook 15 million rubles ($200,000) and Twitter 17 million rubles for repeat offences, while WhatsApp was handed a four-million-ruble fine for a first-time infraction, the Roskomnadzor watchdog said.

Passed in 2014, the controversial law requires the personal data of Russian users to be stored on domestic servers. Twitter and Facebook were first penalised for breaking the law last year, while Google was hit with its first fine last month.

Roskomnadzor said Thursday that some companies have begun complying with the legislation, including Apple, Microsoft, LG Electronics, Samsung, PayPal and Booking.com, among others.