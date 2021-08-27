UK facing supply crunch thanks to Covid: BD schools, colleges to remain closed

DHAKA/london: Battered by Covid-19, Bangladesh has extended again the closure of all secondary and higher secondary educational institutions.

Bangladesh's Ministry of Education said in a statement on Thursday that the government had extended the closure of the institutions till Sept. 11. Previously in phases the government extended the closure of the educational institutions to Aug. 31 due to the worsening Covid-19 situation.

According to the statement, the latest decision was taken after consideration of the safety of school and college students, teachers, institution employees and guardians. On the other hand, the government has announced reopening of the universities in the country from Oct. 15.

Since March last year, the virus has spread to nearly every Bangladeshi district, and the total number of cases has risen to 14,82,628 with 25,729 deaths so far.Meanwhile, Britain’s factories, restaurants and supermarkets are facing stubborn supply problems due to the Covid pandemic and Brexit, sparking calls this week for government help ahead of Christmas.

US burger chain McDonald’s ran out of milkshakes and bottled drinks this week, blaming a lorry driver shortage that created supply chain issues and a slowdown in UK business activity. Rival fast-food giant KFC was forced to remove some items from the menu, while restaurant chain Nando’s has temporarily shut 50 outlets due to a lack of chicken.

Supermarkets are also feeling the heat, with frozen-food group Iceland and retail king Tesco warning of Christmas product shortages. "The reason for sounding the alarm now is that we’ve already had one Christmas cancelled at the last minute," Iceland boss Richard Walker told the BBC. "I’d hate this one to be problematic as well," he added, urging the government to classify foreign lorry (truck) drivers as skilled workers to allow more on the roads.

Britain’s powerful CBI business lobby warns retail and distribution stocks are at a record low. Walker estimates Britain currently faces a shortage of about 100,000 lorry drivers. "We’ve got a critical shortage now, which we can’t address simply by recruitment because of the length of time it takes to train lorry drivers," said Rod McKenzie, director of policy at the Road Haulage Association.

"So we need some help to make sure the wheels don’t fall off almost literally in the Christmas season," added McKenzie, who wants short-term visas for overseas lorry drivers. Covid helped spark a supply-chain crisis, experts say, as multiple lockdowns prompted a fresh exodus of EU workers.

"The immediate cause of general disruptions to supply is the ongoing impacts of the pandemic," King’s College London economics professor Jonathan Portes told AFP. "It is hardly surprising that closing down very large sectors of the economy and requiring millions of people not to work, and then reopening those sectors -- not once but several times -- would cause disruption to supply chains and mismatches in the labour market. This is true across Europe."

Brexit meanwhile created major border delays after Britain’s exit from the European Union on January 1, while new immigration rules disrupted recruitment. In a related development, the British government on Monday added Thailand and Montenegro to its travel "red list", with foreigners banned from travelling to England from those countries, and nationals required to quarantine.

Meantime, the best way to keep Covid cases out of businesses and schools while maintaining some in-person presence is to create two rotating groups, a French study showed Thursday. Several research institutions including the CNRS and the University of Paris mapped real-world contact networks using data from a high school, a primary school and a business in France.

They then used the networks to simulate the spread of coronavirus from a single case, testing what method of partial teleworking would most efficiently mitigate an outbreak. They looked at scenarios in which an entire population would alternate its presence daily or weekly, as well as scenarios in which populations would be divided into two groups rotating daily or weekly. For all three settings, two groups rotating weekly work best to slow transmission of an infection, the study published in the journal PLOS Computational Biology concluded.

The second most effective method is to have two groups rotate daily, it found. Alternating the presence of a whole population of students or workers on a weekly or daily basis, however, was found to be least effective for social cohesion.