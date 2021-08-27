Railways DS listens to employees' grievances

LAHORE:Pakistan Railways Lahore Divisional Superintendent Muhammad Nasir Khalili listened to the grievances of railway employees and public issues in his office on Facebook Live court.

A total of 15 complaints were received in the Facebook Live court. Two complaints were about transfers and postings, two about dues’ payments, three about train delays, three of overcharging, three about dilapidated train coaches and two about repair of railway houses. The DS Railway resolved 10 out of 15 complaints on the spot while the assured the remaining five complaints of addressing their complaints soon.