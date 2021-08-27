Student societies launched in UHE

Lahore:University of Home Economics (UHE) Lahore and Bargad Organisation jointly organised a programme in which they showcased ‘Youth Leadership on Campuses’ and launched students’ societies in the university.

Over 200 students of UHE and executive members of student societies from 15 universities of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa participated in the event. UHE Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Kanwal Ameen launched eight student societies namely debating society, literary society, character building society, drama, music & festivals society, art & cultural heritage society, harmony building society, sports society, human wellbeing and anti-narcotics society and green & clean society.

The students have been encouraged to actively participate in the societies to enhance their leadership, professional, and personal skills.

Sabiha Shaheen, executive director, Bargad Organisation, introduced the organisation. The YLOC programme gave a comprehensive training to 60 executive members of student societies from 15 universities of Punjab and KP. The training was aimed at building leadership skills in executive members of student societies by increasing their skills of critical thinking, communication, civic engagement, digital literacy, research, and project management. After getting the training, students planned and implemented 45 social action projects (SAPs) and 15 SAPs were selected for presentation at the showcasing event.

The participating universities were Abdul Wali Khan University Mardan, Khushal Khan Khatak University Karak, University of Lakki Marwat, Swabi University, University of Swat, Abasyn University Peshawar, Qurtaba University Dera Ismail Khan, COMSATS University Sahiwal Campus, University of Sargodha, RIPHAH International University Rawalpindi, Government College University Faisalabad and the University of Sialkot.

In his speech, Senator Walid Iqbal talked about the respect and equality of women. He said that it was embarrassing that Pakistan ranked 153rd out of 155 countries on global gender parity index. “Certainty rather than severity of punishment will restrain the menace of crimes against women... We need to educate men on respect of women and gender equality through education and training in families,” he said. Punjab Standing Committee on Gender Mainstreaming (Women Development) Chairperson Uzma Kardar said that current conviction rate in crimes against women was 2.1 per cent which was very low. She is introducing Women Safety App in colleges. She asked youths to avail the opportunity provided by Kamyab Jawan Programme and start own businesses.