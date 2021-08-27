Epoch-making steps taken in health, education sectors: Sarwar

LAHORE:Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar has said that Prime Minister Imran Khan has taken epoch-making steps in the health, education, commerce, industry, public welfare, and development sectors during the three-year period in power.

Addressing Fakhr-e-Pakistan (Pride of Pakistan) award ceremony at the Governor’s House here Thursday, he said PM Imran Khan’s government had created employment opportunities and strengthened the security of the country, adding that the government has rooted out corruption and ensured transparency. Provincial Minister Higher Education Raja Yasir Humayun, Governor’s wife Begum Perveen Sarwar, and Lahore College for Women University (LCWU) Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Bushra Mirza were also present.

Paying tribute to PM Imran Khan for his three-years of good governance, Chaudhry Sarwar said the premier had taken the historic steps in order to get country out of crises and for country’s development and prosperity, adding that all-out resources were being utilised for public welfare. Sarwar said when PTI came to power, there were rumours of Pakistan going bankrupt but the government led by Prime Minister Imran Khan not only saved the country from economic bankruptcy by taking tough decisions but also provided financial assistance to deserving families during COVID-19 pandemic on their doorsteps. “I have completely eliminated political interference in the institutions because political meddling destroys institutions”, he said, adding that eradication of political interference in public institutions is vision of PM Imran Khan.

Meanwhile, the governor conferred awards on PU Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Niaz Ahmed, Quaid-e-Azam University Vice Chancellor Dr Muhammad Ali Shah, Government College (GC) University Lahore Vice Chancellor Dr Asghar Zaidi, KEMU Vice-Chancellor Prof Khalid Masood, Punjab Higher Education Commission (PHEC) Director General (DG) Dr Muhammad Ramzan, Mian Imran Masood, Owais Rauf and Haider Amin among others for outstanding services in the field of higher education.