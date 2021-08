LAHORE:The Punjab Emergency Service (Rescue 1122) responded to 925 road traffic accidents in all districts of Punjab during last 24 hours. The statistics show that 240 accidents were reported in Lahore which affected 257 persons placing the provincial capital at top of the list followed by 76 in Faisalabad with 79 victims and at third 58 accidents in Gujranwala with 53 victims. In these accidents, five people died, whereas 975 were injured.