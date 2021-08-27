Hike in drugs prices termed unjust

LAHORE:The Pakistan Medical Association (PMA) has categorical rejected the price hike of medicines and said, unfortunately this is the 11th time that the government has increased the drug prices during its three years tenure.

In a statement issued here on Thursday, PMA (Centre) Secretary General Dr SM Qaisar Sajjad said that it was disturbing that instead of providing any relief to the masses, the government increased the medicines’ prices which had already been out of reach of the poor. The painful aspect of this development is that prices of essential medicines and lifesaving drugs have also been increased. This is against the rights of the people. The lifesaving drugs should always be available at low prices. People are already spending 50 to 60 per cent of their income on medicines and treatment. The raise in medicines’ prices will add to the miseries of the people, the PMA office-bearer said.

He said the government should provide free medicines to all the patients visiting the government-run hospitals. For bring down the prices of drugs, the PMA suggested the government support pharmaceutical companies through reducing taxes and cutting import duty on the raw material for drug manufacturing and packaging. The PMA demanded the federal government withdraw the notification of increase in prices medicines.