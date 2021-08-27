CM for steps to curb women’s harassment

LAHORE:Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has directed the police to take effective measures for stopping harassment of women and a comprehensive action plan be devised to extirpate such incidents.

In a statement, the chief minister expressed his deep concern over such occurrences and asked the police to take strict legal action against the accused persons.

The DPOs and RPOs should ensure the elimination of such incidents and indiscriminate action be taken against the criminals, he added. The government was answerable to the people and anti-social elements could not be allowed to ruin the lives of others, the chief minister emphasised and directed to send a report to his office about the actions taken against such

miscreants.

Meanwhile, the chief minister sought a report from CCPO Lahore about an incident of woman’s molestation in Gulberg and directed him to conduct investigation. The victim woman should be provided justice while taking legal action against the accused, he added.

SEEKS REPORT: Usman Buzdar has sought a report from CCPO about the recovery of the body of a 12-year old boy in the Sunder area. The CM ordered for the early arrest of the accused and extended sympathies to the bereaved family and promised provision of justice at every cost.

IPH: Environmental pollution is a serious threat to human health and causing adverse impact on human life, tree plantations at massive level can overcome these issues effectively. According to the vision of PM Imran Khan and the chief minister, tree plantation campaign in the Institute of Public Health (IPH) has been launched to make the environment green and pollution-free. This was stated by IPH Dean Prof Dr Zarfishan Tahir while leading an awareness walk to highlight the importance of tree plantation at the institute, here Thursday. Besides, Dr Saima, Dr Anjum Razzaq, Dr Rukhsana, all the faculty members and the staff participated in the walk.

Including Dean, Dr Zarfishan, all the faculty members planted saplings. Dr Zarfishan said that pollution was creating respiratory diseases, asthma, eye infection, skin allergy. She said that Pakistan is very short of forests and it is the duty of everyone to plant trees as much as possible.