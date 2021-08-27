Dr Yasmin opens mobile vaccination units in City

LAHORE:Punjab Health Minister Yasmin Rashid inaugurated Mobile Vaccination Units under the ‘Lahore Gets Vaccinated Campaign’ with Commissioner Lahore Capt (retd) Usman Younis here on Thursday.

The minister reviewed arrangements for the vaccination campaign and appreciated the team as well. “The mobile vaccination units, under the "Lahore Gets Vaccinated campaign", are a great step towards achieving the vaccination targets in Punjab. Corona pandemic has hit the entire world and has affected our lives as well”. She said in fact among all hospitalised cases, 88% people were not vaccinated. Among the remaining 12 %, as many as 7% had received one dose and 5% had received two doses of vaccine.

Commissioner Lahore has started 11 mobile vaccination units in five towns of the city in partnership with PSO and a welfare organisation HANDS. In the last 24 hours, more than 63,000 citizens were vaccinated in Lahore. “Commissioner Lahore has already asked Lahorites to get vaccinated before 30th August. By first of September, the decision on vaccination of children over 15 years of age will be announced. Gradually, age bracket will be lowered, first from 18 to 17, then 17 to 16 and then 16 to 15 years age category.”

Commissioner Lahore Capt (retd) Usman Younis said “Only a day earlier, our teams designated at UC level vaccinated over 17,000 people. We are providing training to Social Mobilisers to motivate citizens to get vaccinated”.

Later, responding to the questions from media, the Health Minister said that currently 70 to 80 % of cases were affected by Delta variant of Indian origin which was currently affecting most countries on the planet. The delta variant, she said, had affected the world in the fourth wave. She said top quality treatment facilities were available for people in hospitals of Punjab. She said a positive development was that countries raising objections to Sinopharm and Sinovac had accepted these vaccines and Foreign Office had played important role in it. Dr Yasmin said that positivity ratio was usually on the higher side in Lahore hence the focus was on mega cities. She said Commissioner Lahore had set an example and hopefully others would learn from Lahore as well. She said as Lahore had more hot spots, more and more people were being vaccinated in the city.

Meanwhile, Yasmin Rashid asked the authorities concerned to ensure abandonment of use of conventional syringes. She was addressing a meeting of the Hepatitis Control Programme at the Specialised Healthcare and Medical Education Department here Thursday. The minister gave these orders on the eve of introduction of Auto Disabled Syringes as per policy of the National Health Services Regulations and Coordination for the fiscal year 2021-22. The production of conventional disposable syringes has been stopped in Punjab. After 30th June, 2022, the sale and use of conventional disposable syringes shall be completely banned in Punjab, she added. The meeting was attended by Additional Secretary Development Dr Asif Tufail, Professor Dr Ghiyas-un-Nabi Tayyab, Director Dr Khalid Mahmood, Director Punjab Healthcare Commission Dr Anwar Janjua, Professor Javed Chaudhry, Azhar Salimi and other officials.

The minister said, “The Punjab Hepatitis Control Programme has registered 1.6 million people in the province and it is providing free diagnosis, treatment and other services to patients. During all waves of corona pandemic, the services for hepatitis patients were provided

uninterrupted.