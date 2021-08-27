Imad signed by Jamaica Tallahwas

LAHORE: Pakistan all-rounder Imad Wasim has been signed by Jamaica Tallahwas for the upcoming 2021 season of the Caribbean Premier League (CPL).

The 32-year-old will be traveling soon subject to Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) NOC. Imad previously played for Tallahwas in 2016 and 2018.

Emerging pacer Naseem Shah will play for St Kitts & Nevis Patriots. He was in Jamaica with the Pakistan Test squad.

The other Pakistanis in the 2021 season, which will end on September 15, are Asif Ali, Wahab Riaz, Yasir Shah, Azam Khan, Usman Qadir, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Hafeez, Haider Ali, and Shoaib Malik.