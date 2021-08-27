Washington: Facebook is ready to launch a digital wallet that would let users store cryptocurrencies, a senior company executive said in a US media interview Wednesday. David Marcus, head of Facebook’s crypto unit, told The Information news site that company leaders "feel pretty committed" to launch the digital wallet called Novi this year. Marcus said he would have preferred to release Novi alongside Diem, a digital currency tied to the dollar that the company is also developing, but Diem’s timing was uncertain.