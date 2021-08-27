High court dismisses pre-arrest bail in bounced cheque case

The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Wednesday recalled pre-arrest interim bail of a businessman in a bounced cheque case and sent him to the central prison observing that no one was supposed to commit the financial murder of another member of society.

Dismissing the bail plea, the high court observed that the issuance of cheques which were in turn dishonoured had taken our society by storm so much so that such an instrument was looked upon by the beneficiary with a degree of scepticism till it was honoured by the bank.

The high court observed that such a practice had also eroded the mutual trust between members of society and there were instances when people shied away from accepting cheques even from trustworthy persons.

Sheikh Mohammad Akbar had approached the SHC for obtaining pre-arrest bail in a cheque-bounce case and confirmation of the bail. The applicant’s counsel had submitted that his client was implicated in a false case by the complainant with ulterior motive as civil litigation was pending between the parties.

He submitted that a charge sheet had been filed before the trial court and the applicant was no more required for the investigation. A counsel for the complainant, however, submitted that the applicant was a defaulter of Rs90 million, he was not attending the trial court and was habitual offender of committing the offences of similar nature.

A single bench of the SHC comprising Justice Aftab Ahmed Gorar, after hearing the arguments of the counsel, observed that cheques were issued by the applicant for fulfilment of business obligations with the knowledge that sufficient amount was not available in the account to honour the cheques and thus there was prima facie an element of dishonesty on the part of the applicant.

The bench observed that the complainant could not be bound to seek his remedy by approaching a civil court through a recovery suit when there was no legal embargo on him not to press into service the penal provisions against the delinquent through the registration of an FIR.

The high court observed that the record reflected that conduct of the applicant before the trial court was not good and he was not appearing before the trial court, seeking adjournment on one or the other pretext.