UK-based agency to help SSWMB recycle plastic in Malir, Keamari

The Sindh Solid Waste Management Board (SSWMB) on Thursday signed an agreement with UK-based agency Tearfund for recycling rubbish in a few union committees of the Malir and Keamari districts.

According to the details shared by the board, plastic in the rubbish will be separated and then recycled. For this purpose, the UK-based agency will start the Haryali Hub Project. The SSWMB and Tearfund have selected a few UCs of the Malir and Keamari districts for testing, with plans to later replicate the recycling programme to other UCs as well. Another purpose of the project is to spread awareness among the public.

SSWMB Managing Director Zubair Channa said the agreement was signed by the board’s project director Sumaiya Sajid and Tearfund’s country director Jonathan Johnson. SSWMB Director Operations Tariq Nizami, Secretary Tahir Shahbaz and other officials were also present on the occasion.

The main purpose of the agreement is to save useful things found in the rubbish, such as plastic, and then recycle them to make the environment greener. Tearfund and the SSWMB will also work together for the employment of people and for spreading awareness at grassroots level about the separation of rubbish at home.

An SSWMB press statement stated that the project will be funded by UK Aid Match. Channa said that latest technology is being used to collect rubbish in Karachi and then recycle it. He said door-to-door rubbish collection has also been started throughout the city. He explained that under the Haryali Hub Project, they will ensure that rubbish is separated at home and collected very safely. For this purpose, the SSWMB and Tearfund will carry out advocacy campaigns, he added.

The SSWMB is already collecting rubbish door to door in the Malir and Keamari districts, but after this agreement, residents of a few UCs will be taught how to separate their rubbish at home before properly handing it over to the board, said Channa.

The rubbish will then be transported to the garbage transfer station, and it will be ensured that it is not mixed. Tearfund will recycle the rubbish at their units of Haryali Hub and make manure out of it. As for the plastic, Tearfund will make bricks out of it that will later be sold in the market. The revenue from the project will be handed over to the SSWMB. The leftover rubbish will then be transferred to the landfill site.

The statement said that after the Haryali project starts functioning, there will be a reduction in rubbish being transported to landfill sites, which will benefit the environment. After two years, the project will be handed over to the SSWMB.