Inquiry initiated against SHO, other cops for ‘killing youth in fake encounter’

A police team was suspended on Thursday over the killing of a young man in an allegedly fake encounter in Korangi.

A youth, Shahzad Chandio, was killed on Tuesday during an alleged encounter with police in the Mehran Town area within the limits of the Korangi Industrial Area police station. The body was later moved to a morgue for want of identification after medico-legal formalities were completed at Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre. The family of the deceased person identified him on Wednesday and claimed his body. They staged a protest outside the Karachi Press Club on the night between Wednesday and Thursday, saying that their loved one was killed during a fake encounter.

The protesters claimed that the deceased youth was not involved in any criminal activity and police had killed him in a fake encounter. The family also warned that they would not bury the body until police high-ups took notice of the fake encounter and register a case against the cops involved in it.

Police officials, however, met the protesters and assured them of their full cooperation, upon which the protest was ended. On Thursday, the police high-ups suspended the additional SHO of the Korangi Industrial Area police station and police team involved in the alleged encounter. An inquiry has been initiated against the suspended cops. Landhi Division SP Shahnawaz Chachar has been appointed as the inquiry officer of the case. Further investigations are under way.

Five wounded

Five people were wounded on Thursday in separate incidents of firing in parts of the city. A 27-year-old man, Sheru, son of Barkat, was shot and injured by robbers for offering resistance during a mugging bid in the New Karachi area. He was rushed to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital.

Police said two suspects on a motorcycle were responsible for shooting the victim. A case has been registered and investigations are under way. In a similar incident, Ayaz Ahmed, 45, son of Nazeer Ahmed, was wounded during a mugging bid on Abul Hassan Ispahani Road within the limits of the Sacchal police station.

The injured man was shifted to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC) for medical treatment. Police said the incident took place over offering resistance during a mugging bid and a case was registered.

Within the jurisdiction of the Shah Latif police, a 22-year-old youth, Sheraz, son of Saeedur Rehman, was shot and injured for offering resistance during an attempted mugging. He was moved to the JPMC for medical treatment.

In another firing incident, 24-year-old Ishaq, son of Ramzan, was wounded near Munawar Chowrangi in Gulistan-e-Jauhar. He was taken to the JPMC. Police said unidentified suspects had shot and injured the victim over reasons yet to be ascertained.

Meanwhile, a young man, Riaz, 22, son of Dost Ali, was wounded in a firing incident that took place over a personal dispute in the Zia Colony area in Korangi. The injured youth was shifted to the JPMC for medical treatment. At least five persons also suffered gunshots in different areas of Karachi a day earlier on Wednesday.

Police said 25-year-old Imran, son of Ayub, was wounded after being shot for putting up resistance during a mugging bid in Korangi’s Allah Wala Town. He was rushed to the JPMC.

In a separate incident, a security guard and another man were wounded in Orangi Town. Police said the two men were injured after the security guard’s pistol went off accidentally. Mairaj, 60, and Zeeshan, 25, were taken to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital.

Separately, Ahsan, 31, was wounded over offering resistance during a mugging bid in Korangi Industrial Area. He was taken to the JPMC for medical treatment. In another incident, 24-year-old Sarfaraz was wounded by muggers when he offered them resistance in Madina Colony. He was moved to the Civil Hospital, Karachi, for treatment.