CCCL posts FY21 profit

Cherat Cement Company Limited (CCCL) has posted a profit of Rs3.205 billion for the financial year ended June 30, 2021, with EPS of Rs16.50, a bourse filing said.

The company had posted a loss of Rs1.893 billion for FY20, with loss per share of Rs9.74 for the period. Final cash dividend at Rs1.25/ share ie 12.5 percent was announced, which was in addition to interim dividend already paid at Re 1 (10 percent). Net turnover of the company improved 47 percent to Rs25.207 billion in FY21 from Rs17.090 billion in FY20.