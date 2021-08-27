Tributes paid after ex-England captain Ted Dexter dies aged 86

LONDON: Former England captain Ted Dexter has been remembered as someone who “squeezed every last drop out of his life” after his death at the age of 86.

The MCC announced the death of its former president on Thursday, triggering an outpouring of memories of a man remembered as much for his way of life as his cricketing prowess.

Dexter won 62 England caps and captained the side on 30 occasions, while away from the game he was free-spirited with a love of fast cars, motorbikes, horse racing and golf.

His playing style was fearless, loving nothing more than standing up to the ferocious West Indian pace attacks, while after his playing career he spent time as a broadcaster, a novel writer and eventually, England’s chairman of selectors. “People won’t remember him for numbers, they will remember the way he played the game,” Mike Atherton, given his England debut by Dexter, said on Sky Sports. “He was a great stylist who played with great flair and adventure.”

Announcing the news, the MCC said of the former Sussex man: “After a recent illness he passed away peacefully in the Compton Hospice in Wolverhampton at midday yesterday, surrounded by his family.

“Ted was a cherished husband, father and grandfather and one of England’s greatest ever cricketers. He was captain in 30 of his 62 Test matches and played the game with the same sense of adventure and fun that captures much of the story of his remarkable life.”

Dexter scored 4,502 Test runs as a powerful middle-order batsman and took 66 wickets. He scored nine Test hundreds and averaged just under 48.

“Sussex Cricket is deeply saddened to learn of the death of former player, captain and club president, Ted Dexter CBE. Ted was surrounded by his family when he died on Wednesday after a recent illness,” Dexter’s former county said in tribute.

Dexter was a huge fan of current England captain Joe Root, who told Sky: “It’s a really sad day, ex-captain and selector, played a huge amount for England, a brilliant servant to the game, it’s terribly sad to hear and hopefully we can put on a performance in his memory.”

England’s players wore black armbands to remember Dexter as they took to the field for day two of their third Test with India at Headingley.