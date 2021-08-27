Arsenal will not entertain any bids for Aubameyang

LONDON: Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta insists the club would not sell captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang if he were to become a target for Manchester City.

The Gunners travel to face the reigning Premier League champions on Saturday, with Pep Guardiola keen to add a striker to his ranks before the transfer window closes next week. A summer-long saga to sign Tottenham and England forward Harry Kane ended in disappointment when he committed to Spurs on Wednesday.

City have now been linked with a move for Cristiano Ronaldo, while Aubameyang could yet become a target.

The 32-year-old starred on his first start of the season as he scored a hat-trick in the 6-0 romp at West Brom in the second round of the Carabao Cup.

Despite a poor season last year, Aubameyang’s record in England is impressive but Arteta wants to keep hold of the man who signed a new three-year deal last September. Asked if he had any concerns City could make a move for Aubameyang, he replied: “I don’t know. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is our player and he will remain here.”

Arsenal have spent more on new players than any other Premier League side so far this summer and Arteta admits he is unsure whether the club would be in a position to turn down an offer deemed good enough for any of their current squad. Arteta again returns to the Etihad Stadium this weekend where he spent a successful spell working as assistant to Guardiola, who has seemingly announced he will depart City at the end of his current contract.