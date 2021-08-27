Emergency calls

This is to draw the attention of the police authorities to an important issue of the unavailability of contact details. Every police station should mention its phone numbers on social media so that they can receive a tip-off about any illegal activity on time.

It has been observed that when a person makes a phone call to a police officer, he/she normally says that he/she has been transferred. All DSPs and SHOs must publish their contact details so that people can talk to them in a timely manner.

Wajeeha Khan

Mardan